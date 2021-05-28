Liaquat University Hospital to establish heat stroke ward

The Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) is going to establish a heat stroke ward which will also provide the facilities of washroom for taking shower, toilet, cold drinking water and air conditioning

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :The Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) is going to establish a heat stroke ward which will also provide the facilities of washroom for taking shower, toilet, cold drinking water and air conditioning.

The Medical Superintendent Muhammad Siddique Pahore here Friday directed the officials of LUH to expedite efforts for establishing the ward.

He also appointed Dr Syed Nazeer Haider Shah as the ward's focal person while Dr Aftab Phul and Dr Ali Nawaz Abbassi would be members of the ward's committee.

The MS said the ward would provide an environment to the patients which would help decrease their body temperature besides providing them medical treatment.