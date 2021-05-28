UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Liaquat University Hospital To Establish Heat Stroke Ward

Umer Jamshaid 51 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 09:28 PM

Liaquat University Hospital to establish heat stroke ward

The Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) is going to establish a heat stroke ward which will also provide the facilities of washroom for taking shower, toilet, cold drinking water and air conditioning

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :The Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) is going to establish a heat stroke ward which will also provide the facilities of washroom for taking shower, toilet, cold drinking water and air conditioning.

The Medical Superintendent Muhammad Siddique Pahore here Friday directed the officials of LUH to expedite efforts for establishing the ward.

He also appointed Dr Syed Nazeer Haider Shah as the ward's focal person while Dr Aftab Phul and Dr Ali Nawaz Abbassi would be members of the ward's committee.

The MS said the ward would provide an environment to the patients which would help decrease their body temperature besides providing them medical treatment.

Related Topics

Water

Recent Stories

Man City and Chelsea fans begin to gather in Porto ..

21 minutes ago

Senate Republicans Block Bill to Form Panel to Pro ..

21 minutes ago

Lithuania expels two Belarusian diplomats

21 minutes ago

South American footballers Neres, Arboleda detaine ..

21 minutes ago

Biden Should Build Bipartisan Support for Law Abol ..

36 minutes ago

CM Balochistan trying to present people-friendly b ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.