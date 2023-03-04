UrduPoint.com

Liaquat University Of Medical And Health Science Organizes Pediatric Symposium

Umer Jamshaid Published March 04, 2023 | 08:02 PM

The Department of Pediatrics Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Jamshoro on Saturday organized pediatric symposium with the theme "Achieving Quality Health for every child is still a challenge"

Vice Chancellor of LUMHS Dr Ikram Din Ujjan as chief guest said the main objective of the symposium was to create awareness about the significance of children's health and the impact of diseases on individuals and the future of our society.

He said, "we all know that children are the future of our world and they are the ones who will shape the future and lead us towards progress and development". However, he said there was a need to monitor and patronize the health of children in order to ensure that they are healthy.

Children's health is not just about avoiding diseases but also ensuring that they are physically, mentally, and socially well-being, he added.

The VC said good education and awareness about healthy habits, proper nutrition, physical activity, early detection and treatment of disease, and creating a safe and healthy environment are essential for children's health.

Unfortunately, he said many children worldwide still face numerous health challenges, such as poverty, malnutrition and lack of access to healthcare.

These issues have far-reaching consequences that can impact their lives and future generations, he said and added, we must take action and work together to address these challenges and improve the health outcomes for all children.

Earlier, the Chairperson Organizing Committee Dr Farzana Shaikh in her welcome address highlighted the importance of the symposium that the biggest case of child mortality is infection and the root cause of those deaths has been reported as poor access to immunization and malnutrition and the main cause of malnutrition among children is the lack of exclusive breastfeeding and the lack of properly balanced diet after the age of six months.

She said the percentage of premature and low births has increased in recent years and as a result, newborn mortality is going to be high this is because of low-quality maternal and newborn care services which have to be improved on a priority basis.

Among others, Dr Salma Shaikh, Dr M Akbar Nizamani, Dr Tipu Sultan, Dr Saifullah Jamro, Dr Ali Lane Wala, Farha Qamar, Dr Arit Parkash also shared their knowledge on the theme of the symposium.

