Liaquat University Of Medical And Health Sciences (LUMHS) Observes Kashmir Solidarity Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 04:42 PM

Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) Jamshoro Monday observed "Kashmir Solidarity Day" to express whole hearted support of the Pakistani nation to upkeep the struggle of Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) Jamshoro Monday observed "Kashmir Solidarity Day" to express whole hearted support of the Pakistani nation to upkeep the struggle of Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination.

Addressing large numbers of participants of a rally arranged at the University campus, the Vice Chancellor Prof. Bikha Ram Devrajani said that the Pakistani people have always raised their voice against the oppression of Indian force in occupied Kashmir and abuse of human rights. He reaffirmed the steadfast support of the people of Pakistan extended to the Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their struggle to achieve their inherent right to decide their future.

He said in today's democratic and media dominating era, it is very unfortunate to deprive the Kashmiri people of their basic right through this tyrannical detention. "By observing the day of solidarity of Kashmir, we have to reiterate the commitment to continue political, moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiris in their struggle", he said.

He said that the Indian Government has been engaged in committing human right violations and heinous crimes including using rape, using pellet guns and mass burials to suppress ingenious freedom struggle of the people of Kashmir against Indian occupation which cannot suppress the freedom movement of Kashmiris through oppressive use of force and state terrorism.

He said that despite atrocities being committed by Indian troops in Occupied Kashmir at large scale for several decades, the Kashmiris people are rendering unmatched sacrifices to achieve their birth right of self-determination. Kashmir is a human issue rather a dispute over territory and India should understand this fact and should immediately repeal the black laws in Occupied Kashmir as it cannot suppress the indigenous freedom struggle of the people of Kashmir, he said.

The Vice Chancellor urged the international community, the United Nations and human rights organizations to take notice of the grave human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

He also called upon the people across the border to use social media to tell the world as to what is going on in Occupied Kashmir.

He assured the Kashmiri people that the people of Pakistan will never abandon their unflinching support for them. He said that Kashmiri people are facing atrocities with courage, however, India could not deprive them from their due basic right for long.

