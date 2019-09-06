Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences observes Defence and Martyrs Day

(@imziishan)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) Jamshoro Friday observed the Defence and Martyrs Day of Pakistan as "Kashmir Solidarity Day" at Lateef hall LUMHS Jamshoro with participation of large number of students, faculty members and the officials of the university.

The General Officer Commanding Hyderabad, Major General Muhammad Kashif Azad who was the chief guest on the occasion said that the 6th September was an unforgettable day in national Calendar of the country when the countrymen proved unmatched national unity and stood by the heroic armed forces to prevent a stern aggression by the enemy.

"Remembering this historic day revives our spirits and strengthens the resolve to defend the country against all sorts of threats", he said and added, "We pay tribute to all those sons and daughters of the soil who laid down their lives and suffered the impulses of war in defending the homeland". It is because of their supreme sacrifices and unshakable determination that we live with honor and pride, he added.

He said current year, the Defense Day was being observed as Kashmir Solidarity Day by the Pakistani Nation. That was an occasion to reiterate our firm support to the people of Jammu and Kashmir in their genuine struggle for their unchangeable right of freedom, he added.

He said "On this day we repeat our determination to stand by our Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their courageous struggle for their fair cause". The peaceful people of Jammu and Kashmir continue to suffer, he said and added that not only the right to independence was being denied to them but they were also being subjected to the worst kind of human rights abuses, violence and suppression.

He maintained that the armed forces will not refrain from any sacrifice for the defense of the country. Whenever the need arose, the armed forces ensured the security of the motherland by rendering sacrifices both in the conventional war and the fight against terrorism, he added.

The Vice Chancellor LUMHS Prof. Bikha Ram Devrajani said that 6th September is a landmark in the history of Pakistan as 54 years ago on the day, the courageous Armed Forces of Pakistan successfully repulsed the enemy's aggression and defended the Homeland. The people of Pakistan demonstrated incomparable national unity and stood by their armed forces to spoil the evil designs of the enemy.

"Every year on this day, we pay tribute to our Martyrs and Ghazis and reiterate our resolve to defend the country", he said and added, it is a matter of great pride that the nation and armed forces have also displayed similar spirit, courage and commitment in the war against terrorism.

With the unwavering support of the entire nation, he said that the armed forces, law enforcement agencies, police and intelligence agencies have shown resolute courage, professionalism and commitment while fighting this difficult war. They have defeated the enemy's violence on both the internal and external fronts, he noted adding that outcome of the successful operations against terrorists were significant and those achievements were the result of the courage of people and sacrifices of the Armed Forces of Pakistan. No other nation has sacrificed as much as the people of Pakistan in the war against terror, he added.

He said the nation salutes the heroes who rendered sacrifices to protect the dear homeland and the armed forces for making its defense unconquerable. It is our foremost duty to defend every inch of the motherland.

The Vice Chancellor said that thousands of Kashmiris brethren in occupied areas have lost their lives and scores of other are languishing in Indian jails. However, atrocities and humiliations have not discouraged them from a cause cased on their genuine aspiration of their right of self determination, he said and added the resolution of the Kashmir dispute is the key to regional peace.

He called upon the world community to play its role to stop the gross human rights violations perpetrated by the Indian forces in Indian occupied Kashmir and help them in attaining their inalienable right of self-determination.

He informed that the Pakistani people have always raised their voice against the oppression of Indian forces in occupied Kashmir and abuse of human rights.

He reaffirmed the persistent support of the people of Pakistan extended to the Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their struggle to achieve their inherent right to decide their future.Among others, the Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro, Capt (Rtd) Fareed Uddin Mustafa also attended the event as the guests of honor.

Earlier, the students of the University delivered speeches to show solidarity with the people of Occupied Kashmir. Later, the Vice Chancellor visited the residences of two martyrs of the armed forces where he paid tributes to their families.