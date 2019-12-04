Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences takes out rally to denounce corruption

(@FahadShabbir)

The management of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) Jamshoro, Wednesday, brought out an anti-corruption rally with objective to create awareness against corruption

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :The management of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) Jamshoro , Wednesday, brought out an anti-corruption rally with objective to create awareness against corruption

The rally arranged by the Directorate of Students Affairs LUMHS was attended by the faculty and students at large and led by the Vice Chancellor Prof.

Bikha Ram Devrajani.

Addressing the participants of the rally, the vice chancellor termed corruption a cancer and underlined the need of making joint efforts for raising Pakistan to status of a corruption free country of the world.

He also called upon the faculty members to create awareness among their students about the social and financial implications of corruption.