Liaquat University Of Medical And Health Sciences Holds Condolence Reference To Pay Tribute To Dr. Doulat Bajaj

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 09:46 PM

Vice Chancellor Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, Jamshoro, Prof. Dr. Bikha Ram Devrajani, paying rich tribute to late Dr. Doulat Rai Bajaj, said LUMHS had been deprived of a committed doctor

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Vice Chancellor Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, Jamshoro, Prof. Dr. Bikha Ram Devrajani, paying rich tribute to late Dr. Doulat Rai Bajaj, said LUMHS had been deprived of a committed doctor.

Addressing a condolence reference organized at LUMHS on Thursday to pay tribute to late professor of Dermatology, Bikha Ram said Dr. Bajaj was an honest doctor who had served the ailing humanity with utmost commitment.

Registrar LUMHS, Dr. Ikramuddin Ujjan, Dr. Rasool Bux Behan, Dr. Agha Taj Muhammad, Dr. Ayoub Leghari, Dr. Shabir Leghari and others also attended the reference and expressed their condolence with the family member of the deceased Dr. Doulat Bajaj.

