Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences to provide technical help to SMHA for FM Radio at SCJIP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The management of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) Jamshoro Friday signed an agreement with Sindh Mental Health Authority for providing technical assistance to F M Radio at Sir Cowas Ji Institute of Psychiatry Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :The management of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) Jamshoro Friday signed an agreement with Sindh Mental Health Authority for providing technical assistance to F M Radio at Sir Cowas Ji Institute of Psychiatry Hyderabad.

LUMHS Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Bikha Ram Devrajani and SMHA Chairman Dr Karim Khuwaja signed the agreement.

Speaking on the occasion, the LUMHS vice chancellor said public awareness has a key role in uplifting the health of community particularly during the current scenario of COVID-19, the people could be guided to adopt physical and social distancing.

The mutual efforts of LUMHS and SMHA will definitely be a great support for people of Hyderabad and surrounding areas in resolving their psychiatric issues with help of this FM Radio network, he added.

Among others, Prof Iqbal Afridi President of Pakistan Psychiatric Society, Dr Saroop Bhatia Registrar, LUMHS, Dr Aijaz Qadir Patoli Medical Superintendent Sir CJ Hospital, Dr Muhammad Ilyas Siddiqui Director broadcasting, LUMHS FM 96.6, Mushtaque Bhatti Station Manager LUMHS FM and Majid Hussain Rajper Programme Controller were also present in the ceremony.