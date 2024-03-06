Liaquat Varsity Holds Session On ‘Molding Minds’ Building Future
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 06, 2024 | 04:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) The faculty of psychiatry Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences ( LUMHS), organized an event titled 'Molding Minds’, building futures, the role of early intervention in child and adolescent psychiatry' at Prof. Hyder Ali G. Kazi auditorium, Sir CJP&BS, Hyderabad.
Dr.
Sumera Channa, a brilliant psychiatrist, delivered a lecture on autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and shed light on the diverse aspects of ASD, providing a deeper understanding of this complex condition.
Meanwhile, participants expressed gratitude to Dr. Sumera, for her expertise and dedication to enhancing knowledge in mental health disorders.
APP/nsm/
