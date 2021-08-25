UrduPoint.com

Liberation Of IIOJK, His First And Foremost Priority: Barrister Sultan

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 09:50 PM

MUZAFFARABAD: , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Newly elected President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry Wednesday said liberation of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) was his first and foremost priority.

He said this in his first speech soon after swearing in, the office as the new elected president of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

"Today I have not taken the oath of the president of any province, state or political party rather I took the oath as the president of Base camp for freedom movement and my first and foremost priority will be the liberation of IIOJK, " he added.

The president said that he had made personal efforts for highlighting Kashmir issue on international fora, adding that he organized Million marches and constituted Kashmir Committees in international parliaments.

He vowed that such efforts would be continued to raise the Kashmir issue at international level.

The AJK president said that he had asked the outgoing President Masood Khan for providing guidance and he made his promise in that regard.

Barrister Sultan said that 2 years and 20 days ago India scrapped the article 370 and 35-A from its constitution and vanished the special status of the held Kashmir.

He assured the people of IIOJK that whole world now understood that India could not suppress the struggle of Kashmiri people for freedom movement by using the tyrant acts, adding now the strong voice would be raised from the base camp of AJK.

Barrister Sultan asked India to take lesson from the situation of Aghanistan and made it clear that no country could enslave any nation for long on the dent of brutal force.

While giving the references of the past and recent examples, the AJK president said that British Empire could not maintain its rule in the Indian subcontinent and similarly Ex USSR perished and scattered in war against Afghans and even now US like sole superpower consequently had to flee from Afghanistan and Afghan people now can rule themselves.

The president said the India should take the lesson from their masters as its 900000 Army failed to break the will of Kashmiri people.

