Libraries Present Deserted Look As Book Reading Habit Declines In Capital
Umer Jamshaid Published April 20, 2025 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) A stark reality has emerged in the city: book reading has become a rarity, and libraries are struggling to attract visitors.
Major public libraries in the city, including the National Library of Pakistan in Sector G-5, Aiwan-e-Quaid Library at Fatima Jinnah Park (F-9), CDA Public Library and Reading Hall in Sector G-11, Smart Street Library in Sector F-6, and Islamabad Public Library in Sector H-9, are facing dwindling footfall.
Once revered as temples of knowledge, libraries now stand deserted—a testament to the decline of a culture that once cherished books.
Once bustling with book lovers, libraries now sit empty, reflecting the waning interest in reading.
Muhammad Taimoor Qureshi, an official from Read Pakistan, described the decline in book reading culture as a concerning threat. He attributed it to several factors, including limited access to quality education and libraries.
“To address this challenge, establishing more libraries and increasing book availability is crucial,” he suggested.
Taimoor emphasized the need for a national reading policy and community engagement, which he believes could help spark a positive change.
He shared a special message for the youth, urging them to embrace reading as a path to personal growth and empowerment.
“Align your daily routines with your schedules, and try to dedicate at least fifteen minutes a day to reading. Reading is like an ocean, filled with a motley of wonderful pearls that lead you to the horizon of knowledge. It not only enriches you intellectually but also paves the way toward success and the affluence of wisdom,” Taimoor added.
Shafique, a library administrator, said, “It's heartbreaking to see libraries empty. Books were once our gateway to knowledge and imagination.”
He attributed the declining interest in reading to the rise of digital media and shifting lifestyles. “People are more inclined toward social media and online content,” he added.
“It’s a challenge to make reading appealing to the younger generation,” he stated. “We need to make a conscious effort to promote reading—it’s essential for intellectual growth and empathy.”
A graduate student, Ali, echoed similar thoughts: “I prefer watching videos or scrolling through my phone rather than reading a book. It’s just more convenient.”
“The decline in the reading culture is a concerning issue that warrants serious attention and immediate action by the relevant authorities,” it was recommended .
