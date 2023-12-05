Library established at Capital Police College to promote reading habits among policemen

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Islamabad Capital Police have established a library at Capital Police College to promote a culture of learning and intellectual growth among the police officials.

The newly established library houses a diverse collection comprising rare manuscripts, historical judgments, legal precedents, references for investigative officers, as well as research materials from renowned scholars.

This repository not only facilitates the exploration of literature and academic works but also enriches the creative abilities and sensibilities of the officials involved.

ICCPO Dr Akbar Nasir Khan has also highlighted the importance of cultivating a passion for reading among officers and officials.

Formalized reading sessions with structured books will be organized at the Police Library to kindle and nurture the enthusiasm for literature and knowledge, he added.

"Books are the finest companions that enhance one's personality and foster visionary thinking," ICCPO said. This initiative follows the recent establishment of Writers' Clubs within the Islamabad Capital Police, which has seen enthusiastic participation from officers and officials interested in literature and various arts.