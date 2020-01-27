Library, sports ground, school to be constructed for children: Deputy Commissioner

(@imziishan)

Deputy Commissioner Shizab Saeed visited 13-Soling on Monday to inspect the site for Children Library Complex

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shizab Saeed visited 13-Soling on Monday to inspect the site for Children Library Complex.

The deputy commissioner said the complex would comprise of library for children, museum, computer lab, play area and activity centre.

He said the complex would provide recreational and learning opportunities to the children of Bahawalpur, adding the government was keen to provide better education and health to the children.

The DC said a park and sports ground would also be established near Children Library Complex. He also inspected the site of school planned to be constructed near the complex.