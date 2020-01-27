UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Library, Sports Ground, School To Be Constructed For Children: Deputy Commissioner

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 8 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 06:47 PM

Library, sports ground, school to be constructed for children: Deputy Commissioner

Deputy Commissioner Shizab Saeed visited 13-Soling on Monday to inspect the site for Children Library Complex

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shizab Saeed visited 13-Soling on Monday to inspect the site for Children Library Complex.

The deputy commissioner said the complex would comprise of library for children, museum, computer lab, play area and activity centre.

He said the complex would provide recreational and learning opportunities to the children of Bahawalpur, adding the government was keen to provide better education and health to the children.

The DC said a park and sports ground would also be established near Children Library Complex. He also inspected the site of school planned to be constructed near the complex.

Related Topics

Sports Education Bahawalpur SITE Government

Recent Stories

Coalition to launch medevac air bridge from Yemen ..

58 minutes ago

Ambitious plans to implement US$11b joint projects ..

1 hour ago

Minister of Health meets Saudi and Kuwaiti counter ..

3 hours ago

Govt determines over reforms of permanent nature: ..

3 hours ago

Nothing unachievable; life's lessons teach how to ..

3 hours ago

President of Egypt awards Dr. Sultan Al Remeithi M ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.