Libya civil war: Rivals to join major powers in Germany

TripOli (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th January, 2020) Libya's warring rival factions are joining major powers in Germany in a renewed push to secure a ceasefire to halt the civil war.The talks follow the collapse of an earlier truce amid recriminations.The conflict pits powerful General Khalifa Haftar against the UN-backed government in the capital, Tripoli.

Sunday's summit also aims to extract a pledge from foreign powers to honour a UN arms embargo and to halt any further interference in the conflict.On Saturday, forces loyal to Gen Haftar blocked oil exports from major ports - a blow to the main source of income.The meeting in the German capital, Berlin, will bring the two sides together, along with their foreign backers, the UN and other global powers, including Russia's President Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.