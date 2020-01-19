UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Libya Civil War: Rivals To Join Major Powers In Germany

Umer Jamshaid 25 seconds ago Sun 19th January 2020 | 03:12 PM

Libya civil war: Rivals to join major powers in Germany

TripOli (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th January, 2020) Libya's warring rival factions are joining major powers in Germany in a renewed push to secure a ceasefire to halt the civil war.The talks follow the collapse of an earlier truce amid recriminations.The conflict pits powerful General Khalifa Haftar against the UN-backed government in the capital, Tripoli.

Sunday's summit also aims to extract a pledge from foreign powers to honour a UN arms embargo and to halt any further interference in the conflict.On Saturday, forces loyal to Gen Haftar blocked oil exports from major ports - a blow to the main source of income.The meeting in the German capital, Berlin, will bring the two sides together, along with their foreign backers, the UN and other global powers, including Russia's President Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Related Topics

United Nations Exports Russia German Oil Germany Berlin Tripoli Vladimir Putin Libya Tayyip Erdogan From Government

Recent Stories

We must collaborate, commit to take action to reso ..

42 minutes ago

4th International Rain Enhancement Forum kicks off ..

1 hour ago

Etihad Credit Insurance to utilise Al Etihad Credi ..

1 hour ago

Global athletes to partake in Abu Dhabi World Prof ..

2 hours ago

Growth of regional logistics to intensify in 2020, ..

2 hours ago

Japan&#039;s Tourism Organisation, Etihad Airways ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.