UrduPoint.com

Libyan Delegation Acknowledges POF's Contribution

Muhammad Irfan Published December 16, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Libyan delegation acknowledges POF's contribution

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :A 12-member visiting Libyan delegation headed by Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Fawzi Al Nuwari on Friday visited Pakistan Ordinance Factory (POF) Wah Cantt, and acknowledged the contribution of POF.

Visiting Pakistan on the invitation of Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, the delegation was briefed in detail about the performance of POF and strengthening country's defense and role of POF in this regard.

The visitors were told that POF has 14 defense production units.

Over 26,000 workers and 600 engineers were working in POF.

POF was meeting 90 percent defense needs of the country. POF also exporting defense products to 40 countries.

The delegation was told that POF had helped in establishing such factory in Libya.

The visitors were told that Pakistan has the capacity to meet the defense of Libya.

Senator Afnanullah Khan was also present. The delegation visited different departments of the factory and lauded the standards of equipment.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Libya Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

vivo Y22 — A Powerhouse of Performance and Unbel ..

Vivo Y22 — A Powerhouse of Performance and Unbelievable Camera Features at An ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs organizes meeting with Turkish deleg ..

Dubai Customs organizes meeting with Turkish delegation to raise trade cooperati ..

3 hours ago
 Empowering a Better Future with New Technologies a ..

Empowering a Better Future with New Technologies and Virtuous Innovation at OPPO ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 December 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th December 2022

9 hours ago
 Tiny meteorite may have caused coolant leak from S ..

Tiny meteorite may have caused coolant leak from Soyuz capsule

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.