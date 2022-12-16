ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :A 12-member visiting Libyan delegation headed by Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Fawzi Al Nuwari on Friday visited Pakistan Ordinance Factory (POF) Wah Cantt, and acknowledged the contribution of POF.

Visiting Pakistan on the invitation of Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, the delegation was briefed in detail about the performance of POF and strengthening country's defense and role of POF in this regard.

The visitors were told that POF has 14 defense production units.

Over 26,000 workers and 600 engineers were working in POF.

POF was meeting 90 percent defense needs of the country. POF also exporting defense products to 40 countries.

The delegation was told that POF had helped in establishing such factory in Libya.

The visitors were told that Pakistan has the capacity to meet the defense of Libya.

Senator Afnanullah Khan was also present. The delegation visited different departments of the factory and lauded the standards of equipment.