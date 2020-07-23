Licence of cable operators violating laws to be canceled: PEMRA chairman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Chairman Muhammd Saleem Baig Thursday visited the regional office here

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Chairman Muhammd Saleem Baig Thursday visited the regional office here.

Chairing a meeting , he said that licence of cable operators would be canceled if any one was found violating the PEMRA laws.

He directed the officers to get implement the government policy, court orders and the PEMRA laws by cable operators.

He said that programmes being aired on cable channels should be according to the law and cable operators should play their role in development of society.

Earlier, In charge Regional Office Hafiz Muhammad Junaid briefed regarding performance of the office. He said the PEMRA enforcement teams were taking action against violators on a daily basis.

Director General (Operations) Muhammad Farooq, General Manager Media & Public RelationsMuhammad Amir and others were also present.