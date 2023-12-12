Open Menu

License Booth Opened At GPO Sialkot

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 12, 2023 | 03:10 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP) Traffic and Licensing Malik Atta on Tuesday

said driving without a license was a crime and license was compulsory for driving.

He expressed these views while talking to APP after inaugurating the license booth

at the Government Post Office (GPO) office here on Tuesday.

He said an e-learning license booth had been set up at GPO office Sialkot for the

convenience of the public so that people could get their learner's license.

He said now people could go to their respective police station to get their learner permit

while in a couple of days citizens would be able to get e-learning license through their

mobile phones.

In charge education Wing Traffic Police Dr Shafqat Rasool, Assistant Chief Post

Saqlain Shabir Shah and others were also present.

