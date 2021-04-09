UrduPoint.com
License Branch To Be Inaugurated In Chak Jhumra

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 06:25 PM

License branch to be inaugurated in Chak Jhumra

Driving school and license branch will be inaugurated at Chak Jhumra on Saturday, April 10

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Driving school and license branch will be inaugurated at Chak Jhumra on Saturday, April 10.

Provincial Minister for Chief Minister Inspection Team Ajmal Cheema along with City Police Officer (CPO) Sohail Chaudhary will inaugurate the license branch and driving school while Chief Traffic Officer (CTO)Shehzada Umar Abbas Babar and other police officers will be presenton the spot, a spokesman of police spokesman said here on Friday.

More Stories From Pakistan

