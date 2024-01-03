License facilitation drive receives public appreciation in Tehsil Lora

A recent initiative by the Abbottabad Traffic Police License Branch Wednesday has garnered widespread praise from the residents of Tehsil Lora as a team from Abbottabad brought license facilitation services directly to the community

LORA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) A recent initiative by the Abbottabad Traffic Police License Branch Wednesday has garnered widespread praise from the residents of Tehsil Lora as a team from Abbottabad brought license facilitation services directly to the community.

According to the details, following the directives of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Hazara, Muhammad Ijaz Khan, and coordinated by Superintendent of Police Traffic, Arif Javed Khan, involved a learning session for 180 individuals and the issuance of 35 regional licenses.

The Primary objective of the initiative was to make license-related services more accessible to the communities residing in remote areas of Tehsil Lora. The team from the License Branch Abbottabad, led by Arif Javed Khan, SP Traffic, worked in collaboration with local authorities to ensure the success of this community outreach.

During the event, a significant number of residents took advantage of the opportunity to kick start the learning process for obtaining their licenses by getting Learning Slips. Additionally, the regional license application process was completed during the visit, resulting in the issuance of 180 learning slips and the processing of 35 regional licenses.

The Tehsil Lora community expressed heartfelt gratitude to SSP Traffic Arif Javed Khan for this initiative, emphasizing its impact on bringing essential license services directly to their doorstep. This positive response highlights the success of the drive in addressing the community's needs and simplifying the license application procedure.