Licenses Of Two Flour Mills Cancelled Over Violation Of Govt Quota

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 01:34 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :The district administration has canceled licenses of two flour mills for violating the government's wheat quota.

According to official statement issued here Wednesday, Karim Sons Flour Mills was caught for allegedly supplying 436 bags of government flour at exorbitant prices.

The District food Controller also imposed a fine of Rs112,000 on Karim Sons Flour Mills.

Similarly, Yusuf Flour Mills was also fined Rs133,000 for supplying flour less than quota approved by the government.

Measures have been intensified for uninterrupted supply of flour at controlled rates in Multan district, the statement said.

