Lieutenant among three soldiers martyred; seven terrorists killed in NW Operation

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 10:51 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :A lieutenant and three soldiers of Pakistan Army on Wednesday embraced martyrdom in an operation on a terrorist hideout near Datta Khel, North Waziristan.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations, the security forces conducted operation on confirmed intelligence about the presence of terrorists in the hideout Mama Ziarat, seven kilometers south-west of Dattakhel.

"As soon as the troops cordoned the area, terrorists opened fire to flee from the hideout . During the operation, seven terrorists got killed," the ISPR press release said.

In intense exchange of fire during the operation, four security forces personnel were martyred, including an officer, while one soldier got injured.

The martyred (Shaheed) included 26-year old Lieutenant Agha Muqadas Ali Khan, resident of Lahore, 36-year old Lance Havaldar Qamar Nadeem, resident of Layyah, who was survived by his widow, two sons and a daughter, 24-year old Sepoy Muhammad Qasim, resident of Layyah, and 23-year Sepoy Tauseef, resident of Narowal.

The forces recovered a large cache of arms, ammunition and intensified explosive devices (IEDs) from the terrorist hideout during clearance.

