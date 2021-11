Lieutenant General Faiz assumes Corps Commander Peshawar charge

Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed on Monday assumed charge of Commander Peshawar Corps at Corps Headquarters Peshawar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed on Monday assumed charge of Commander Peshawar Corps at Corps Headquarters Peshawar.

The outgoing Commander Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood handed over Command of Peshawar Corps to Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed during a ceremony held at Corps Headquarters Peshawar, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.