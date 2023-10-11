Lieutenant General Yusuf Jamal confers medals on 34 scientists, engineers

On behalf of the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Director General Strategic Plans Division (SPD), Lieutenant General Yusuf Jamal on Wednesday awarded medals to thirty-four eminent scientists and engineers of the Strategic Plans Division (SPD) on the basis of high performance

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the meritorious services of the scientists and engineers were appreciated during a function held at Chaklala Garrison.