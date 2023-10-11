Open Menu

Lieutenant General Yusuf Jamal Confers Medals On 34 Scientists, Engineers

Sumaira FH Published October 11, 2023 | 11:57 PM

Lieutenant General Yusuf Jamal confers medals on 34 scientists, engineers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) On behalf of the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Director General Strategic Plans Division (SPD), Lieutenant General Yusuf Jamal on Wednesday awarded medals to thirty-four eminent scientists and engineers of the Strategic Plans Division (SPD) on the basis of high performance.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the meritorious services of the scientists and engineers were appreciated during a function held at Chaklala Garrison.

