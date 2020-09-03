UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lieutenant, Two Soldiers Embrace Martyrdom In North Waziristan IED Blast : ISPR

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 11:44 PM

Lieutenant, two soldiers embrace martyrdom in North Waziristan IED blast : ISPR

A lieutenant and two soldiers embraced martyrdom on Thursday in a roadside improvised explosive device (IED) blast by terrorists in Ghariom Sector on Road Shaga-Nishpa in North Waziristan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :A lieutenant and two soldiers embraced martyrdom on Thursday in a roadside improvised explosive device (IED) blast by terrorists in Ghariom Sector on Road Shaga-Nishpa in North Waziristan.

The troops were providing protection to the road construction teams working in Ghariom Sector on Road Shaga - Nishpa, when the IED planted by the terrorists on the roadside, exploded, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

23-year old Lieutenant Nasir Hussain Khalid of Muzafarabad, 33-year old Naik Muhammad Imran of Faisalabad and 30-year old Sepoy Usman Akhtar of Rawalpindi were martyred while four soldiers injured.

The security forces cordoned off the area and a search operation was being carried out for clearance of the area.

Related Topics

Injured Faisalabad North Waziristan ISPR Road Rawalpindi Nasir

Recent Stories

Stoltenberg to Convene NATO Meeting on Friday to D ..

1 minute ago

White House Says FDA Not Pressured to Approve COVI ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan regrets UNSC Sanctions Committee's design ..

1 minute ago

White House Says Confident Will Get Funding to Avo ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan starts to rise by breaking shackles of co ..

32 minutes ago

Tbilisi Links Cyberattack on Lugar Lab to Georgian ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.