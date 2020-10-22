Life becomes nightmare for innocent Kashmiris in IIOJK : Brig (R) Mahmood Shah

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Former Secretary Security erstwhile Fata, Brigadier (R) Mahmood Shah here Thursday said life has become a nightmare for innocent Kashmiris after abolishment of the special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jummu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

"India has broken all records of atrocities, sexual violence and humans rights' abuses in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) after abolishment of its special status on August 5, 2019 where life has become a nightmare especially for women and children," he told APP.

He said Kashmiris of IIOJK have been faced with an unending ordeal of state terrorism, mental agony, and trauma due to frequent abductions, sexual violence and illegal detentions at hands of Indians security forces on pretext of cordons and search operations, adding the cases of sexual violence against women were increased after revoking the special status of Kashmir.

Talking to APP, the former secretary security for erstwhile Fata said Indian occupational forces were using sexual violence, rape and molestation against women and children as weapon of war and collective punishment in the occupied territory to suppress the legitimate right to freedom of the innocent Kashmiris. "It is a sheer violation of international human rights laws and UN security council resolutions," he observed.

He said the horrific acts of violence, mental torture, aggressions and ruthless brutalities against women and children had made life as nightmare for people in IIOJK.

Since August 5 last year, he said, India imposed military siege on some 10 million Kashmiris in IIOJK and the suppressed Kashmiris were subjected to gross human rights violations at the hands of more than 700,000 Indian forces deployed in the heavily militarized held valley.

After abrogation of Article 370 by the Modi facist Government, the legal paradigms of IIOJK were completely changed and now any Indian national can purchase lands in IIOJK that would change demography of the held valley and Kashmiris would become minorities in future.

He said Kashmir dispute was unfinished agenda of the subcontinent partition plan and has put peace of the entire region in jeopardy.

He said there would be no durable peace and stability in South Asia until the Kashmir dispute was resolved as per wishes and aspirations of Kashmiris.

Brig® Mahmood Shah said India was using media as propaganda tool to divert attention of international community from gross human rights violations and sexual violence against women besides use of pellet guns in IIOJK. But, he added, all these negative tactics were badly exposed before world after Indian forces laid a longest military siege and lockdown in the held valley since August 5 last year.

He demanded of the global community to investigate the grave human rights violations, extra judicial killings and use of pellet guns being perpetrated with complete impunity in IIOJK by Indian occupational forces.

After the Modi Govt's illegal move on August 5, 2019, Brigadier Mahmood Shah said Pakistan had exhibited great political and diplomatic acumen and succeeded to raise the issue at UN vigorously.

He said holding of extraordinary meeting of UN Security Council on IIOJK grim situation after decades was a great achievement of Pakistani Government on diplomatic front.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had demonstrated great statesmanship by boldly highlighting the illegal actions and ugly face of Modi Govt at UN General Assembly.

He said PM Imran Khan's speeches were a clear reminder to the world body to quickly implement its resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir issue which had been lingering for over seven decades, imperative for sustainable peace in South Asia.

Mahmood Shah said Pakistani premier reminded the international community to play its due role in resolving Kashmir dispute as per UN resolutions and Kashmiris' aspirations.

He said the UN was formed for establishment of peace in world after massive devastation during first and second world wars and it was the responsibility of UN to address Kashmir dispute like it promptly resolved East Taimour issue in a peaceful manner.

He said PMLN Government had kept Kashmir issue on backburner as the statements of the then former officers of Foreign Service of Pakistan explicitly reflected that the foreign policy on Kashmir was badly compromised during Nawaz'era.