Life Comes To Standstill As Heavy Rains Continue To Lash Karachi

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 02:27 PM

Life comes to standstill as heavy rains continue to lash Karachi

Dozens of people have lost their lives, many injured, houses, roads and streets submerge  under rain water, leading the life to an halt.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 27th, 2020) Heavy rain continued to lash Karachi and other areas of Sindh province, turning life completely into a standstill situation besides loss of billions of rupees, the latest reports said on Thursday.

Markets, major roads and houses in several areas of the metropolitan city submerged into rain water. The rubbish started pouring out from Nazimabad’s dumping points. Vehicles and cars stopped and finally swept away by the rain water in many areas.

A video showed a containing flowing with the rain water somewhere on MA Jinnah road which surprised people about the accumulated waters on roads and in the streets of Karachi.

Some reports say that Karachi’s Khyban Ittehad houses also inundated into rain water, causing them huge loss. Federal B area also witnessed devastation due to heavy rain that flowed into the basements of the houses.

Dozens of people lost their lives and many others injured in different parts of Karachi due to heavy rain. Met Office predicted that a new spell entered into some parts of Sindh, with a clear warning that the rain would continue to lash Karachi and the adjoining areas.

The provincial government failed to do anything to help the residents of Karachi regarding evacuation of rain water through effective drainage system.

