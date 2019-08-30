Life comes to standstill as KP people join Kashmiri solidarity rallies overwhelmingly

(@FahadShabbir)

Routine life in the provincial metropolis came to a standstill from 12 noon to 12.30 pm as general public and government employees charged with high spirit of patriotism thronged the main arteries of the historic city, reiterating support for Kashmiris of Indian held Kashmir in their legitimate and just struggle for self-determination

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Routine life in the provincial metropolis came to a standstill from 12 noon to 12.30 pm as general public and government employees charged with high spirit of patriotism thronged the main arteries of the historic city, reiterating support for Kashmiris of Indian held Kashmir in their legitimate and just struggle for self-determination.

The people of all age categories from every walk of life came onto roads in droves following the prime minister' call to observe Kashmir Hour on Friday from 12 noon to 12.30 pm to get across a strong message to the world that Kashmiris would not be left alone and they would be supported in their just struggle for freedom till last extent."The fascists rulers of India should get into their minds that Pakistani nation will support Kashmiris till last drop of blood in their just cause to extricate them from clutches of illegal Indian occupation," a protester Waris Khan observed while chanting full throated slogans in favor of Kashmiri people with holding national flags fluttering in front of Peshawar Press Club.

The participants were holding placards inscribed with slogans against illegal Indian occupation of Kashmir, while some were featuring UN resolutions on Kashmiri issue.

One could also conveniently see large-sized banners reading "Kashmiri bannay ga Pakistan, (Kashmir will become part of Pakistan), Kashmir Pakistan ka sharag hai"- (Kashmir is jugular vein of Pakistan.) The educational institutions, offices of public and private sectors were eerily quiet and vehicles pulled up as traffic signals turned red on main squares between the specified time.

The main protest demonstration of the Kashmir hour was held at Khyber Road where Chief Minister Mehmood Khan, Governor Shah Farman, Speaker Mushtaq Ghani and members of the provincial assembly took part in the rally and expressed solidarity with people of Kashmiri.

The speakers urged the international community to take notice of humans' rights abuses and genocide of innocent Kashmiris in the occupied valley where the people were under siege and curfew for the last 25 days, creating humanitarian crisis.

They vowed to support morally, politically and diplomatically Kashmiris who had been struggling for right to self-determination and independence from Indian yoke.

Trade unions also took out Kashmir solidarity rally from Hashtnagari chowk and expressed their pledge to support people of Kashmiri people in this hour of tribulation.

They strongly condemned the Indian government for its brutalities and atrocities against the innocent Kashmiri people, urging the world powers to rise to occasion and play their part in freeing the people of the Indian Occupied valley.

Hundreds of thousands of students of the government and private universities, colleges and schools staged protest demonstrations against human rights abuses, extra judicial killing and genocide of innocent Kashmiris in IoK.

The students of University of Peshawar, University of Engineering, and Agriculture University, Government College Peshawar and other governments and private schools came out on University Road and GT Road and raised slogans against brutalities of occupational forces in IoK.

They were holding placards and banners with different slogans 'Kashmir will become part of Pakistan" Imran Khan Qadam Bharo Hum Tumharay Saath Hain.

They said Kashmiris in IoK are under curfew and siege for so many days besides facing acute shortage of medicines, food and others essential commodities.

A large number of Civil Secretariat employees also took part in solidarity rally and strongly condemned the brutalities of the occupational Indian forces in IoK.

They raised slogans against human rights abuses in IoK besides extra judicial killings and severe torture of innocent Kashmiries by the occupational forces in the held valley.

The speakers said Kashmir was an unfinished agenda of partition plan of sub-continent and its resolution was must for lasting peace in South Asia.