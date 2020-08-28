UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Life Continues Paralyzed In City Karachi

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 10:25 PM

Life continues paralyzed in city Karachi

The rain spell ended last night but on Friday as well many areas of the city including main roads like Shahra-e-Faisal, M.A.Jinnah Road, University Road remained under knee-deep water almost paralyzing the routine life of this mega city

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :The rain spell ended last night but on Friday as well many areas of the city including main roads like Shahra-e-Faisal, M.A.Jinnah Road, University Road remained under knee-deep water almost paralyzing the routine life of this mega city.

The attendance of employees in government and private organisations was very thin as they found it very difficult to reach their work places because of the flood. There were also reports of shortage of food items including vegetable and fruit as the supply chain was broken by these torrential rains hitting not only Karachi but almost entire country.

Due to heavy showers continuing intermittently for three days , called sixth spell hitting the city, many areas mainly the slums were virtually flooded.

The rain water also entered hundreds of thousand houses forcing the residents to take shelter to their roof-tops and later were rescued by Pakistan Army and Rangers jawans to safe places. More than 70 teams of Pak Army were engaged to rescue the stranded people in various areas. Pakistan Army also provided food to them.

The people were seen crying and criticizing the City and Sindh governments for ruined infrastructure of this city , known as an international economic hub.

After the forecast by Met Office that another heavy rain spell would hit the city on Saturday and would continue till Monday , the people are afraid of more tough situation in the city.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Shortage Army Rangers Flood Water Road Hub Government Rains

Recent Stories

Russia's Putin Holds Trust of 58% of Country's Cit ..

1 minute ago

UN Has No Mandate to Say Whether US or Russia Viol ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan bowl in 1st England T20

1 minute ago

Magnitude 5.5 Quake Strikes Near New Zealand' Nort ..

1 minute ago

Greek Foreign Minister Hopes Turkey Will Cease Pro ..

3 minutes ago

Qadri reiterates Pakistan's categorical stance of ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.