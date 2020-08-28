Life continues paralyzed in city Karachi

The rain spell ended last night but on Friday as well many areas of the city including main roads like Shahra-e-Faisal, M.A.Jinnah Road, University Road remained under knee-deep water almost paralyzing the routine life of this mega city

The attendance of employees in government and private organisations was very thin as they found it very difficult to reach their work places because of the flood. There were also reports of shortage of food items including vegetable and fruit as the supply chain was broken by these torrential rains hitting not only Karachi but almost entire country.

Due to heavy showers continuing intermittently for three days , called sixth spell hitting the city, many areas mainly the slums were virtually flooded.

The rain water also entered hundreds of thousand houses forcing the residents to take shelter to their roof-tops and later were rescued by Pakistan Army and Rangers jawans to safe places. More than 70 teams of Pak Army were engaged to rescue the stranded people in various areas. Pakistan Army also provided food to them.

The people were seen crying and criticizing the City and Sindh governments for ruined infrastructure of this city , known as an international economic hub.

After the forecast by Met Office that another heavy rain spell would hit the city on Saturday and would continue till Monday , the people are afraid of more tough situation in the city.