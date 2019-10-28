Life continues to simmer in IOK on 85th day today

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Life still is far from being normal in the Kashmir Valley and Muslims majority areas of Jammu region as Indian military lockdown entered 85th running day, today , in Indian occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, restrictions under section 144 remain enforced. internet across all platforms and prepaid cellular services continue to remain shut. However, landline connections are functioning and voice calls on postpaid mobile phones are allowed.

People are resisting Indian attempts to show some signs of normalcy returning in the territory.

An informal but widespread civil disobedience movement continues to remain in effect across the Kashmir Valley. The move is aimed at protesting against Indian occupation and its Aug 5 unilateral action.

As part of this movement, shopkeepers keep their shops shut for most part of the day, students stay away from educational institutions, govt and private sector workers prefer to remain at homes and public transport is hardly seen on the roads.