UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Life Continues To Simmer In IOK On 85th Day Today

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 11:58 AM

Life continues to simmer in IOK on 85th day today

Life still is far from being normal in the Kashmir Valley and Muslims majority areas of Jammu region as Indian military lockdown entered 85th running day, today , in Indian occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Life still is far from being normal in the Kashmir Valley and Muslims majority areas of Jammu region as Indian military lockdown entered 85th running day, today , in Indian occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, restrictions under section 144 remain enforced. internet across all platforms and prepaid cellular services continue to remain shut. However, landline connections are functioning and voice calls on postpaid mobile phones are allowed.

People are resisting Indian attempts to show some signs of normalcy returning in the territory.

An informal but widespread civil disobedience movement continues to remain in effect across the Kashmir Valley. The move is aimed at protesting against Indian occupation and its Aug 5 unilateral action.

As part of this movement, shopkeepers keep their shops shut for most part of the day, students stay away from educational institutions, govt and private sector workers prefer to remain at homes and public transport is hardly seen on the roads.

Related Topics

India Internet Mobile Jammu Muslim Media All From Government

Recent Stories

PEMRA directs TV anchors to play their role just ..

2 minutes ago

PM to lay foundation-stone of Baba Guru Nanak Univ ..

2 minutes ago

Police arrest 11 suspects, recovers arms, narcotic ..

3 minutes ago

People barred from participating in Chrar-e-Sharie ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistani nation to keep standing for just rights ..

3 minutes ago

AJK poised to embrace economic revolution: Masood ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.