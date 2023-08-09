Open Menu

Life, Disability Insurance Cover Amount Of Railways Passengers Increased

Sumaira FH Published August 09, 2023 | 08:18 PM

Life, disability insurance cover amount of Railways passengers increased

Life insurance cover for a railway passenger has been increased from Rs 1.5 million to Rs 2.5 million after an agreement signed between the Railways and the Pakistan State Life

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :Life insurance cover for a railway passenger has been increased from Rs 1.5 million to Rs 2.5 million after an agreement signed between the Railways and the Pakistan State Life.

This was informed by newly appointed Pakistan Railways Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Shahid Aziz after the agreement signing ceremony, here on Wednesday.

He said that insurance cover in case of any disability would also be increased to Rs 300,000.

PR Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique also virtually observed the agreement signing ceremony. The minister directed the officers to verify the accident victims of Hazara Express train by going to their houses and insurance amount should be delivered to their homes.

Related Topics

Pakistan Accident Khawaja Saad Rafique From Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Dengue fever curable: Dr.Ajaz Shaikh

Dengue fever curable: Dr.Ajaz Shaikh

46 seconds ago
 Wild bear attack claims woman life, injured anothe ..

Wild bear attack claims woman life, injured another in Balakot

47 seconds ago
 Fire fighting arrangements checked in Kohat

Fire fighting arrangements checked in Kohat

49 seconds ago
 Rising theft cases of vehicles, equipments irks ci ..

Rising theft cases of vehicles, equipments irks citizens

53 seconds ago
 India now committing "Demographic Terrorism" in II ..

India now committing "Demographic Terrorism" in IIOJK

10 minutes ago
 Faculty members of GCU, FJMU, NUST win best univer ..

Faculty members of GCU, FJMU, NUST win best university teacher award 2022

10 minutes ago
All set for landing first int'l flight at Skardu a ..

All set for landing first int'l flight at Skardu airport on Aug 14

10 minutes ago
 Senate passes resolution demanding timely election ..

Senate passes resolution demanding timely elections

52 minutes ago
 University of Karachi, TRDP inks MoU to conduct nu ..

University of Karachi, TRDP inks MoU to conduct nutrition analysis, survey in Th ..

17 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs ready to welcome homecoming vacation ..

Dubai Customs ready to welcome homecoming vacation travelers

1 hour ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif lauds coali ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif lauds coalition partners for showing matu ..

13 minutes ago
 Dr. Naeem for creating awareness among mothers' mi ..

Dr. Naeem for creating awareness among mothers' milk vital for children

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan