Life, disability insurance cover amount of Railways passengers increased

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :Life insurance cover for a railway passenger has been increased from Rs 1.5 million to Rs 2.5 million after an agreement signed between the Railways and the Pakistan State Life.

This was informed by newly appointed Pakistan Railways Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Shahid Aziz after the agreement signing ceremony, here on Wednesday.

He said that insurance cover in case of any disability would also be increased to Rs 300,000.

PR Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique also virtually observed the agreement signing ceremony. The minister directed the officers to verify the accident victims of Hazara Express train by going to their houses and insurance amount should be delivered to their homes.