Life expectancy in Japan among highest globally

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :The average life expectancy of Japanese citizens in 2018 reached record highs of 87.32 years for women and 81.25 for men, an increase of about five years for both sexes over the course of 30 years.

The average lifespan of women inched up 0.05 years from the previous year, while the figure for men increased by 0.

16 years, according to the Japanese Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry.

The average lifespan in 1989 was 81.77 years for women and 75.91 years for men.

Looking at overseas statistics by country and region, Japanese women ranked second, and men, third, in life expectancy � the same as the previous year, the Japan news reported .

Hong Kong topped the global ranking for both females and males at 87.56 years and 82.17 years, respectively.