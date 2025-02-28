Open Menu

Life Imprisonment Awarded In Murder Case

Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2025 | 08:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Additional Sessions Judge Rana Tanveer Ahmad has awarded life imprisonment to an accused involved in a murder case of Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station.

As per prosecution, accused Sajjad alias Shehzad Ahmad resident of Jawad Club Chak No.124-JB along with his three accomplices including Abdur Rehman, Riaz and Saadia Bibi had killed his rival Muhammad Rizwan on October 16, 2022.

After observing evidence and witnesses, the learned judge awarded life imprisonment to accused Sajjad alias Shehzad under section 302-B of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). The convict was also directed to pay Rs.1 million as compensation to legal heirs of the deceased under section 544-A of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), otherwise, he would have to experience an additional term of six months.

The court however acquitted remaining three accused of the case by giving them benefit of doubt.

