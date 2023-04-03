UrduPoint.com

Life Imprisonment Awarded In Murder Case In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan Published April 03, 2023 | 09:55 PM

Additional Sessions Judge Raja Shahid Zameer awarded life imprisonment to an accused involved in a murder case

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :Additional Sessions Judge Raja Shahid Zameer awarded life imprisonment to an accused involved in a murder case.

According to the prosecution, one Kamran had stabbed to death his sister-in-law Mahvish over a minor issue two years ago.

Mansoorabad police registered a case and submitted challan in the court.

After observing evidence and listening to witnesses, the judge awarded life imprisonment to Kamran under section 302 of Pakistan Penal Code. The court also directed the convict to pay Rs 250,000 fine. In case of failure to pay the fine, the convict would have to undergo additional imprisonment.

