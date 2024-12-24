Life Imprisonment Awarded To Drug Baron
Muhammad Irfan Published December 24, 2024 | 04:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Additional Session Judge/Judge Special Court of Control of Narcotic Substances (CNS) Muhammad Iqbal Haral awarded life imprisonment to a drug baron involved in a narcotics case of ANF police station.
According to the prosecution, Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) on a tip-off had conducted raid and recovered 40.800 kilograms charas from the house of Anees Ahmad Malik ,resident of Chak No.
275-GB Madduana on August 27, 2021.
The police after registering a narcotics case submitted challan in the competent court of law.
After observing evidences and witnesses, the learned judge awarded life imprisonment to the accused Anees under section 9-C of Control of Narcotic Substances Act (CNSA) and directed him to pay a fine of Rs.100,000/-.
The convict would have to undergo an additional imprisonment of six months if he failed to pay fine.
Recent Stories
No compromise on Pakistan’s nuclear programme, says PM Shehbaz amid amid US sa ..
RTA expands nol Card services to enable e-scooter payments
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Bangladesh
SEC reviews proposals for job seekers’ training programme in Sharjah
Emirates Drug Establishment reviews key achievements, future plans
Dubai Racing Club partners with Churchill Downs
MBZUAI launches Master in Applied Artificial Intelligence degree
Ajman Crown Prince approves emirate's energy strategy 2030
Mubadala acquires majority stakes in Global Medical Supply Chain, Al Ittihad Dru ..
‘National Food Safety Committee’ discusses ways to strengthen food control s ..
Jafza, Imdaad cut landfill use by 37% with waste-to-fuel plant
PHC extends interim bail of Shandana Gulzar and other PTI leaders
More Stories From Pakistan
-
No compromise on Pakistan’s nuclear programme, says PM Shehbaz amid amid US sanctions2 minutes ago
-
Seemab Case: Section-302 inducted in FIR2 minutes ago
-
Punjab to make HR management system paperless2 minutes ago
-
Maroof Int'l Hospital celebrates Christmas2 minutes ago
-
Shaheena Haroon calls on Barrister Amjad3 minutes ago
-
Nation to mark 148th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam with patriotic zeal3 minutes ago
-
Prison official sentenced to life jail on killing minor daughter3 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 38,200 cusecs water3 minutes ago
-
China Window brings communities together in Christmas celebration3 minutes ago
-
Life imprisonment awarded to drug baron3 minutes ago
-
Kohat Aman Football League starts3 minutes ago
-
Govt taking steps overcome drinking water shortage in Kohat3 minutes ago