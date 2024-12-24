Open Menu

Life Imprisonment Awarded To Drug Baron

Muhammad Irfan Published December 24, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Life imprisonment awarded to drug baron

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Additional Session Judge/Judge Special Court of Control of Narcotic Substances (CNS) Muhammad Iqbal Haral awarded life imprisonment to a drug baron involved in a narcotics case of ANF police station.

According to the prosecution, Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) on a tip-off had conducted raid and recovered 40.800 kilograms charas from the house of Anees Ahmad Malik ,resident of Chak No.

275-GB Madduana on August 27, 2021.

The police after registering a narcotics case submitted challan in the competent court of law.

After observing evidences and witnesses, the learned judge awarded life imprisonment to the accused Anees under section 9-C of Control of Narcotic Substances Act (CNSA) and directed him to pay a fine of Rs.100,000/-.

The convict would have to undergo an additional imprisonment of six months if he failed to pay fine.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Fine August From Court

Recent Stories

No compromise on Pakistan’s nuclear programme, s ..

No compromise on Pakistan’s nuclear programme, says PM Shehbaz amid amid US sa ..

2 minutes ago
 RTA expands nol Card services to enable e-scooter ..

RTA expands nol Card services to enable e-scooter payments

8 minutes ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Bangladesh

23 minutes ago
 SEC reviews proposals for job seekers’ training ..

SEC reviews proposals for job seekers’ training programme in Sharjah

23 minutes ago
 Emirates Drug Establishment reviews key achievemen ..

Emirates Drug Establishment reviews key achievements, future plans

38 minutes ago
 Dubai Racing Club partners with Churchill Downs

Dubai Racing Club partners with Churchill Downs

1 hour ago
MBZUAI launches Master in Applied Artificial Intel ..

MBZUAI launches Master in Applied Artificial Intelligence degree

1 hour ago
 Ajman Crown Prince approves emirate's energy strat ..

Ajman Crown Prince approves emirate's energy strategy 2030

2 hours ago
 Mubadala acquires majority stakes in Global Medica ..

Mubadala acquires majority stakes in Global Medical Supply Chain, Al Ittihad Dru ..

2 hours ago
 ‘National Food Safety Committee’ discusses way ..

‘National Food Safety Committee’ discusses ways to strengthen food control s ..

2 hours ago
 Jafza, Imdaad cut landfill use by 37% with waste-t ..

Jafza, Imdaad cut landfill use by 37% with waste-to-fuel plant

2 hours ago
 PHC extends interim bail of Shandana Gulzar and ot ..

PHC extends interim bail of Shandana Gulzar and other PTI leaders

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan