Life imprisonment awarded to drug baron

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Additional Session Judge/Judge Special Court of Control of Narcotic Substances (CNS) Muhammad Iqbal Haral awarded life imprisonment to a drug baron involved in a narcotics case of ANF police station.

According to the prosecution, Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) on a tip-off had conducted raid and recovered 40.800 kilograms charas from the house of Anees Ahmad Malik ,resident of Chak No.

275-GB Madduana on August 27, 2021.

The police after registering a narcotics case submitted challan in the competent court of law.

After observing evidences and witnesses, the learned judge awarded life imprisonment to the accused Anees under section 9-C of Control of Narcotic Substances Act (CNSA) and directed him to pay a fine of Rs.100,000/-.

The convict would have to undergo an additional imprisonment of six months if he failed to pay fine.