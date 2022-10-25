Life imprisonment awarded to drug pusher

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Additional District and Sessions Judge Chaudhary Inam Elahi on Tuesday awarded life imprisonment to an accused involved in a narcotics case of D-Type police station.

According to the prosecution, police had arrested the accused, Shahbaz Sidfiq, andrecovered 31-Kg hashish from his possession.

The court announced life imprisonment and also imposed a fine of Rs 100,000 on the convict.