Life Imprisonment Awarded To Two Accused In Murder Case

Muhammad Irfan Published May 30, 2023 | 10:47 PM

Additional Sessions Judge Ziaul Tariq awarded life imprisonment to two accused involved in a murder case

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :Additional Sessions Judge Ziaul Tariq awarded life imprisonment to two accused involved in a murder case.

According to the prosecution, accused Ejaz and Saifullah along with their accomplices shot dead their rival in 2018.

After observing evidence and listening to witnesses, the judge awarded life imprisonment to both Ejaz and Saif Ullah under section 302 of�Pakistan�Penal Code.

The�court�also directed the convicts to pay Rs 500,000�as compensation to the legal heirs of the deceased. In case of failure to pay the�fine, the convicts would have to undergo additional imprisonment. However, the court exonerated other accused by giving them benefit of doubt.

