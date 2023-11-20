Open Menu

Life In Kashmir Has Further Degraded Due To Exceeding Power Cuts: Traders

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 20, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Life in Kashmir has further degraded due to exceeding power cuts: Traders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) The Kashmir Traders Alliance (KTA) has raised serious concerns about the prevalent unscheduled power cuts in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), citing detrimental impacts on residents and businesses alike.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Aijaz Shahdhar, the President of KTA, expressed dismay over the situation, emphasizing that despite assurances of uninterrupted power supply, the ground reality in Kashmir tells a different story.

As winter sets in, the Valley is grappling with prolonged and unscheduled power disruptions.

“Life in the Kashmir valley has further degraded due to the exceedingly bad power supply,” remarked Shahdhar in a statement.

He highlighted the erratic nature of power availability, with low voltage fluctuations and prolonged outages dominating daily life.

Shahdhar underscored the adverse effects on the business community, particularly merchants, who face operational challenges amid the unreliable power supply. He criticized the explanation that higher demand surpasses the available supply, urging the administration to take immediate steps to address the issue.

“The only absurd argument we hear is that there is a greater demand for power than there is supply, so why cannot they increase supply,” questioned Shahdhar, urging authorities to enhance power supplies to meet the needs of the residents and businesses.

Related Topics

India Business Jammu Alliance Media

Recent Stories

World Children Day being observed today amid killi ..

World Children Day being observed today amid killings of thousands in Gaza

16 minutes ago
 Modi's ungracious trophy presentation causes stir ..

Modi's ungracious trophy presentation causes stir after World Cup final loss

24 minutes ago
 LHC to take up Khadija Shah’s plea challenging d ..

LHC to take up Khadija Shah’s plea challenging detention orders

32 minutes ago
 Virat Kohli, Anushka's viral moment after world cu ..

Virat Kohli, Anushka's viral moment after world cup final loss

46 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2023

4 hours ago
Australia lift ICC World Cup trophy after beating ..

Australia lift ICC World Cup trophy after beating India by six wickets

16 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Match India Vs. Austr ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Match India Vs. Australia, Live Score, History, Who ..

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 November 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2023

1 day ago
 The Technological Marvel, vivo V29e 5G is Now Avai ..

The Technological Marvel, vivo V29e 5G is Now Available for Sale in Pakistan

2 days ago
 Mohammad Yousuf appointed Pakistan U19 Head Coach

Mohammad Yousuf appointed Pakistan U19 Head Coach

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan