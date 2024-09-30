Life In Kurram Badly Disrupts Due To Roads Closure For Nine Days
Sumaira FH Published September 30, 2024 | 01:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) In the wake of armed skirmishes between rival tribes that started over the ownership of a piece of land in Kurram district, the main Parachinar-Thall Road remained closed for the ninth consecutive day, causing severe disruption in daily life routine where a shortage of edibles, petroleum and medicines has further added to the miseries of locals.
The main road closure has aggravated the situation in the area as according to local people, those going abroad or other big cities’ hospitals and for interviews of Public Service Commission have been stranded bearing financial losses and jeopardizing their career.
The locals also decry shortage of edibles, petroleum products and medicines in the district due to the closure of main Thall-Parachinar Road.
They said though educational institutions in the district have been reopened however, due to petrol and diesel shortage, the students and teaching staff were unable to reach their destinations.
The government employees were also confined in the district as no transport facility was there to take them to their offices in other districts.
The local markets and bazaars were giving a deserted look as a state of fear still prevailed in the area and people were reluctant to go out of their homes.
The area farmers were also faced with a difficult situation, saying that they were facing huge financial losses as their products could not reach the main markets due to the road closure. The local vegetables and fruits were being sold at the lowest price in the district.
Police said armed clashes between the rival tribes in the district caused closure of main Parachinar-Peshawar Road and other link roads adding that to avert recurrence of any clash the road was closed for the ninth consecutive day.
The roads inside Parachinar and leading towards Pak-Afghan border also remained closed while the main Kharlachi Border was non-functionals for the last nine days.
APP/vak
Recent Stories
Pakistan Education Academy Hosts Academic Excellence Awards
IIFA AWARDS ANNOUNCES IT’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 2024 WINNERS IN THE POPULAR CATE ..
Ushna Shah reveals struggle with mental illness
Missing Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail Muhammad Akram returns home
This year’s second and last solar eclipse: check latest details
What is Hezbollah and how powerful is it?
SC postpones hearing on Article 63-A review appeals due to Justice Muneeb's abse ..
SC nullifies LHC’s single bench decision on Punjab Election Tribunals
Azma Bukhari calls for social media monitoring
Islamic scholar Dr. Zakir Naik arrives in Islamabad
Railways offer 50% concession for disabled persons
PakVEng Test series: Tickets go on sale today
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ANF seizes 45 kg drugs in eight operations2 minutes ago
-
Govt to chase down terrorists, welcome those surrender: CM Bugti2 minutes ago
-
Health facilities top priority: Nazia Kayani12 minutes ago
-
Police encounters; 6 dacoits arrested in Karachi12 minutes ago
-
Man shot dead,nephew injured over old enmity:32 minutes ago
-
Missing Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail Muhammad Akram returns home36 minutes ago
-
Aged man dies in Wadh firing42 minutes ago
-
2 dacoits killed, 4 police officers injured in police encounter42 minutes ago
-
This year’s second and last solar eclipse: check latest details44 minutes ago
-
Man died, two injured in road accident52 minutes ago
-
SC postpones hearing on Article 63-A review appeals due to Justice Muneeb's absence1 hour ago
-
DFP urges international intervention to prevent bloodshed in IIOJK1 hour ago