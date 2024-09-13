Life Of Hazrat Muhammad (SAWW) A Cradle For Entire Humanity: Speakers
Sumaira FH Published September 13, 2024 | 04:30 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) In light of the directives of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur, the divisional level Qirat and Naat Khawani competitions in line with the Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) concluded at Divisional Headquarter here on Friday.
Member Provincial Assembly Daud Shah Afridi Advocate was the chief guest while the ceremony beside the Commissioner Kohat Division Syed Motasim Billah Shah, Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram, officers from the District Administration and Line Departments was also attended by the renowned Ulemas, Mashaikh, Hufaaz, Naat Khawans and students of schools and madrasas in large number.
The 1st prize of Qirat and Naat-Khwani compensation was Rs.80000 while the second prize carried Rs.60000 and the third prize was Rs. 40000.
Daud Shah Afridi MPA, Commissioner Kohat Syed Motasim Billah Shah and Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram while addressing the ceremony said that the Imam-ul-Anbiyaa Sayyidina Hazrat Muhammad Mustafa (SAWW) came to this world as Rahmatul-Lil-Aalameen (SAWW) for the entire humanity adding that even He (SAWW) did not hesitate to make any sacrifice.
They said that it is the need of the hour to hold maximum events on the Oswa-e-Hassanah of Hazrat Muhammad (SAWW) because this will make His (SAWW) life a part of our lives and our new generation will be properly exposed to the virtues of the greatest personality of Prophet Muhammad (SAWW).
They said that no greater personality had been born than Him (SAWW) on the earth and will never be born. His (SAWW) holy life is a beacon of light not only for the Muslims but for the entire humanity. The manner in which the Prophet (SAWW) spoke to his enemies and worst opponents in difficult situations and conveyed the message of Allah the Almighty in such an effective manner has no precedence.
On this occasion, the Commissioner Kohat announced to start a special class for character building of children at the school level, apart from organizing a Qirar and Naat Khawani competitions for the blinds at the divisional level.
