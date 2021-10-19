Life of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) beacon of light

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2021 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar has said that the life of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) is a beacon of light for the whole humanity.

In his message on the auspicious occasion of Eid Milad-Un-Nabi (PBUH), which is being celebrated on Tuesday across the world, he said that love for Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) is crucial to become true faithful.

He prayed Almighty Allah to grant us true love of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) and guide all to follow his teachings.