Life of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) beacon of light : Raja Yasir Humayun

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Higher education Raja Yasir Humayun has said that the sacred life of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) is beacon of light for the humanity.

He said this while addressing a prize distribution ceremony at Government Islamia College for Women on Thursday.

He said, "The Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) is a great benefactor for all mankind.

" He said that Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen (PBUH) scholarships were precious for youngsters by the Punjab government. Yasir Humayun said, "Organizing 'Ashra' Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen (PBUH) is a matter for great pride for all of us." The minister distributed prizes among the winners of Talawat, Naat and debate competitions.

It is pertinent to mention here that these competitions were held in connection with the 'Ashra' Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen (PBUH).