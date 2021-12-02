UrduPoint.com

Life Of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) Beacon Of Light : Raja Yasir Humayun

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 13 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 10:39 PM

Life of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) beacon of light : Raja Yasir Humayun

Punjab Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun has said that the sacred life of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) is beacon of light for the humanity

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Higher education Raja Yasir Humayun has said that the sacred life of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) is beacon of light for the humanity.

He said this while addressing a prize distribution ceremony at Government Islamia College for Women on Thursday.

He said, "The Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) is a great benefactor for all mankind.

" He said that Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen (PBUH) scholarships were precious for youngsters by the Punjab government. Yasir Humayun said, "Organizing 'Ashra' Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen (PBUH) is a matter for great pride for all of us." The minister distributed prizes among the winners of Talawat, Naat and debate competitions.

It is pertinent to mention here that these competitions were held in connection with the 'Ashra' Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen (PBUH).

Related Topics

Education Government Of Punjab Punjab Women All Government

Recent Stories

Russian-US Talks on Diplomatic Property May Take P ..

Russian-US Talks on Diplomatic Property May Take Place in 2021 or Early 2022 - L ..

6 minutes ago
 Oil producers to increase output in January despit ..

Oil producers to increase output in January despite Omicron jitters

6 minutes ago
 Norway to Strengthen Cooperation with Russia in Ar ..

Norway to Strengthen Cooperation with Russia in Arctic on Range of Issues - Amba ..

7 minutes ago
 US investors want to invest in IT sector: Senator ..

US investors want to invest in IT sector: Senator Faisal

7 minutes ago
 Second US Omicron Infection Follows Anime Conventi ..

Second US Omicron Infection Follows Anime Convention in New York City - Health D ..

7 minutes ago
 EU Council Restores COVID-19 Travel Restrictions f ..

EU Council Restores COVID-19 Travel Restrictions for Jordan, Namibia

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.