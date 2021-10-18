UrduPoint.com

Life Of Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW), Role Model For Whole Mankind: AJK PM

Umer Jamshaid 45 seconds ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 10:12 PM

Life of Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW), role model for whole mankind: AJK PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Monday said the life of Holy Prophet (SAW) was an exceptional model and example for the whole mankind and the generations to come

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Monday said the life of Holy Prophet (SAW) was an exceptional model and example for the whole mankind and the generations to come.

In his message on the eve of Eid-e-Milad Un Nabi (SAW), the prime minister asked the people to devote their lives in accordance with the teaching of the Holy Prophet (SAW) for salvation here and hereafter.

Qayyum siad "we should not hesitate to make the greatest sacrifices for the glory of islam and we should never lose patience and perseverance."He said all over the AJK, 'Ashra Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen' was being observed with religious fervor to highlight the various aspects of the Seerat-un-Nabi (SAW), urging the Muslims to lead their lives in accordance with the teachings of Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

The prime minister said Our brothers and sisters in Indian Illegal Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) have lit the candle of Islam by sacrificing their blood for the glory of Islam. He said the Kashmiri people have not only kept the deeds of the forefathers alive but also proved to the whole world through their unprecedented struggle that Kashmiri people could sacrifice their lives for their birthright of self-determination and they would continue their struggle for the purpose.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister World Jammu Lead Azad Jammu And Kashmir Muslim All Blood

Recent Stories

UAE’s new federal budget will drive development ..

UAE’s new federal budget will drive development journey: UAE ministers

28 minutes ago
 Public support for prioritizing Covid fight falls: ..

Public support for prioritizing Covid fight falls: survey

48 seconds ago
 Berlin museum returns, then buys back Nazi-looted ..

Berlin museum returns, then buys back Nazi-looted Pissarro

49 seconds ago
 England ordered to play next UEFA match behind clo ..

England ordered to play next UEFA match behind closed doors

53 seconds ago
 EU to Prepare Appropriate Response to Migration Cr ..

EU to Prepare Appropriate Response to Migration Crisis at EU-Belarus Borders - B ..

7 minutes ago
 Future of Pakistan directly linked with Riyasat-e- ..

Future of Pakistan directly linked with Riyasat-e-Madina: Tahir Ashrafi

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.