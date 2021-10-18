Life of Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW), role model for whole mankind: AJK PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Monday said the life of Holy Prophet (SAW) was an exceptional model and example for the whole mankind and the generations to come

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Monday said the life of Holy Prophet (SAW) was an exceptional model and example for the whole mankind and the generations to come.

In his message on the eve of Eid-e-Milad Un Nabi (SAW), the prime minister asked the people to devote their lives in accordance with the teaching of the Holy Prophet (SAW) for salvation here and hereafter.

Qayyum siad "we should not hesitate to make the greatest sacrifices for the glory of islam and we should never lose patience and perseverance."He said all over the AJK, 'Ashra Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen' was being observed with religious fervor to highlight the various aspects of the Seerat-un-Nabi (SAW), urging the Muslims to lead their lives in accordance with the teachings of Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

The prime minister said Our brothers and sisters in Indian Illegal Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) have lit the candle of Islam by sacrificing their blood for the glory of Islam. He said the Kashmiri people have not only kept the deeds of the forefathers alive but also proved to the whole world through their unprecedented struggle that Kashmiri people could sacrifice their lives for their birthright of self-determination and they would continue their struggle for the purpose.