Life of Holy Prophet (PBUH) a beacon for humanity

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :-:Punjab Irrigation Minister Muhammad Mohsin Leghari has said the sacred life of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) is a beacon for the entire humanity.

In his message to mark the Shan-e-Rahmatul-Lil-Alameen (Peace Be Upon Him) week here on Monday he said the humanity could get rid of all problems by following the glorious life of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) in letter and spirit.

He further said, "The best way to express love with Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) is to follow the splendid teachings of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) in real sense."He appreciated the government for observing Shan-e-Rahmatul-Lil-Alameen (Peace Be Upon Him) week.