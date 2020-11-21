Life of Holy Prophet (PBUH) a beacon of light for humanity: Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan on Saturday urged the new generation to follow Uswa-e-Hasna, the sacred life of Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) for solution of their problems

In a press statement, he said that Pakistan being an Islamic country must maintain its unique identity.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken a great step by highlighting the Shan-e-Mustafa (Peace Be Upon Him) and added that Imran Khan portrayed true picture of islam in United Nations.

Aleem Khan said, "Muslims can sacrifice their lives for the beloved Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) but cannot tolerate blasphemy at all."The glorious aspects of the sacred life of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) were beacon of light for the mankind.