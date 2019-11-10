Life of Holy Prophet (PBUH) a beacon of light for humanity: Sami Ullah

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for food Sami Ullah Chaudhry, has said life of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) is a beacon of light for humanity.

In his message on the auspicious occasion of Eid Miladun Nabi (SAWW), he said, "The present government believes in the protection of the rights of minorities as per the glorious teachings of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

" He said it was the top priority of the incumbent government to transform Pakistan a welfare state like Madina by following the life of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

In a separate message, Punjab Information Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal said, "We should pledge that the golden teachings of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) would be followed to achieve success in all fields of life." He said sectarianism should be eliminated and unity must be forged in the larger interest of the country.