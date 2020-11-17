UrduPoint.com
Life Of Holy Prophet (PBUH) A Source Of Guidance For Humanity: PDMA Minister

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 06:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :The gracious and merciful life of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) is a beacon of light and a source of guidance for all humanity.

This was stated by Provincial Minister for Disaster Management Authority Mian Khalid Mehmood while recording his special message with reference to the celebrations of Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Aalmeen Week here on Tuesday.

The minister regretted that some unscrupulous elements were involved in conspiracies to disrupt the global peace by intermittently targeting the most blessed personality of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). The Muslims should foil all such wicked conspiracies by remaining peaceful and maintaining unity. But it does not mean that we should remain silent on such provocative attempts, he maintained.

He advised the Muslims to utilize different mass media tools to denounce and condemn all such attempts through their peaceful responses and realize to the world about the great sacrifice, role and teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) for the salvation of entire humanity.

"We should also utilize different social media platforms to save the younger generation from misleading and distorted designs and sensitize them about the multifaceted role played by Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)." The world history is witness to the fact that every researcher, orientalist or academician come to the conclusion that Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is the most perfect human being, who spent His life for the human beings, he stressed. "We should also play our role to defend the blessed life and teachings of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)", he added.

The minister appreciated the holding of Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Aalmeen Week for highlighting the importance of respect of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and added that educational institutions are directed to involve the students in different celebrations. The Information & Culture Department is coordinating different activities so as to give a strong message to the world about the importance of respect and reverence of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), concluded the minister.

