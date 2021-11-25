Life of Holy Prophet PBUH complete guidance for humanity:Syed Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah

Punjab Auqaf Minister Syed Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah has said that political and social aspects of the sacred life of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) provide a complete guidance to all human beings for leading a successful life

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Auqaf Minister Syed Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah has said that political and social aspects of the sacred life of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) provide a complete guidance to all human beings for leading a successful life.

He was addressing a Mehfil-e-Milad programme held at private Wise College on Thursday. He said, "The great personality of the last Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) helped ended the darkness of ignorance and enlightened the humanity about the difference between wrong and right." All-out efforts were being made under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan to make Pakistan a welfare state like the state of Madina, he added.

Saeed-ul-Hassan said Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was taking practical steps for promoting the message of Holy Prophet PBUH in a real sense.

He said all the initiatives of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government would yield positive results for bringing improvement in society.

The minister also appreciated the 'Naat Khwans' (Naat reciters) and students, who expressed their love for the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) through their Naats and Darood Pak.