UrduPoint.com

Life Of Holy Prophet (P.B.U.H) Guiding Light For Us: CM Sindh

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 08:50 PM

Life of Holy Prophet (P.B.U.H) guiding light for us: CM Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2021 ) :Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah Tuesday said the life of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) is a guiding light for us and by following his life and teachings we can enlighten our lives with successes and achievements.

This was stated by the Chief Minister of Sindh in his media-talk on the occasion of the Eid Milad–un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him).

The CM Sindh said that today on the occasion of the Eid Milad–un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him), he congratulates the people of Sindh, the people of Pakistan and the entire Muslim Ummah.

He said that the life of the Holy Prophet is guiding light for us, which teaches us love and equality for humanity.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah participated in the main procession of Eid Milad–un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him).

The chief minister was accompanied by provincial ministers Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Saeed Ghani, Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab and others.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Chief Minister Nasir Murad Ali Shah Muslim Love

Recent Stories

Pages covering travelling to UAE most visited on U ..

Pages covering travelling to UAE most visited on UAE Government Portalâ€Ž

60 minutes ago
 Humaid Al Nuaimi briefed on future programmes, pro ..

Humaid Al Nuaimi briefed on future programmes, projects, strategy of Ministry of ..

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2021 Match 06 Oman Vs. Bangladesh, L ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 06 Oman Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, Who Will W ..

3 hours ago
 41,035 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

41,035 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

3 hours ago
 Salem Al Qasimi inaugurates 17th International Edu ..

Salem Al Qasimi inaugurates 17th International Education Show, 23rd National Car ..

4 hours ago
 RAK Ruler reviews future plans of Ministry of Ener ..

RAK Ruler reviews future plans of Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.