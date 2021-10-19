Life of Holy Prophet (P.B.U.H) guiding light for us: CM Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2021 ) :Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah Tuesday said the life of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) is a guiding light for us and by following his life and teachings we can enlighten our lives with successes and achievements.

This was stated by the Chief Minister of Sindh in his media-talk on the occasion of the Eid Milad–un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him).

The CM Sindh said that today on the occasion of the Eid Milad–un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him), he congratulates the people of Sindh, the people of Pakistan and the entire Muslim Ummah.

He said that the life of the Holy Prophet is guiding light for us, which teaches us love and equality for humanity.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah participated in the main procession of Eid Milad–un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him).

The chief minister was accompanied by provincial ministers Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Saeed Ghani, Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab and others.