Open Menu

Life Of Mother, Child To Be Secured Under Health Support Program: DC

Umer Jamshaid Published October 01, 2024 | 08:10 PM

Life of mother, child to be secured under health support program: DC

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. Rashid Masood Khan said that the life of mother and child would be secured through the health support program of mother and child.

Chairing a meeting related to the Social Protection Authority program in his office here Tuesday, he said that under this program, the delivery of the pregnant mother would be secured so that a healthy child could be born.

He directed District Coordinator, Social Protection Authority, Humayun Sheikh to ensure transparency in the program.

On this occasion, Humayun Sheikh said that the mother and child health support program under Sindh Social Support Authority program was running in 16 districts of Sindh and in 78 health facility centers of PPHI in the district.

Under the program, he said that pregnant women would be provided with 16 check-up visits and 300,000 rupees cash for two years from the birth of the child, adding that under the program 2 57,00 47 pregnant women would be benefited. An aid worth Rs 2,7300000 would be provided to mothers under the program, he added

District Manager PPHI A Miss Samia Khan, PPHIB District Manager Colonel (Rtd) Farooq Ahmed, Nutrition Program District Coordinator Mukesh Kumar, Assistant Director Nadra Faisal Ahmed and officers of the concerned departments attended the meeting .

Related Topics

Sindh Rashid Sardar Masood Khan Women From

Recent Stories

Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict

Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict

2 hours ago
 Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets

Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets

3 hours ago
 X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, ..

X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, says PTA Chairman

3 hours ago
 President's Cup to commence from 3 October

President's Cup to commence from 3 October

4 hours ago
 The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the ..

The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the Lead

4 hours ago
 Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell ..

Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell Market in Pakistan

4 hours ago
Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli att ..

Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli attack

6 hours ago
 Doctor of Lahore General Hospital found dead at ho ..

Doctor of Lahore General Hospital found dead at home

6 hours ago
 Driving licenses to be issued to students of colle ..

Driving licenses to be issued to students of colleges, universities

7 hours ago
 United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch ..

United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch Pakistan’s First Climate Ch ..

7 hours ago
 vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineere ..

Vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineered with ZEISS, Premium and Dura ..

7 hours ago
 Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 7 ..

Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 75th founding anniversary

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan