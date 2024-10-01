Life of mother, child to be secured under health support program: DC

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. Rashid Masood Khan said that the life of mother and child would be secured through the health support program of mother and child.

Chairing a meeting related to the Social Protection Authority program in his office here Tuesday, he said that under this program, the delivery of the pregnant mother would be secured so that a healthy child could be born.

He directed District Coordinator, Social Protection Authority, Humayun Sheikh to ensure transparency in the program.

On this occasion, Humayun Sheikh said that the mother and child health support program under Sindh Social Support Authority program was running in 16 districts of Sindh and in 78 health facility centers of PPHI in the district.

Under the program, he said that pregnant women would be provided with 16 check-up visits and 300,000 rupees cash for two years from the birth of the child, adding that under the program 2 57,00 47 pregnant women would be benefited. An aid worth Rs 2,7300000 would be provided to mothers under the program, he added

District Manager PPHI A Miss Samia Khan, PPHIB District Manager Colonel (Rtd) Farooq Ahmed, Nutrition Program District Coordinator Mukesh Kumar, Assistant Director Nadra Faisal Ahmed and officers of the concerned departments attended the meeting .