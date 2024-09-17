Life of Muhammad (SAW) profound example for humanity: Governor Kundi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday said that the life of the Prophet Muhammad (SAW) is not only a profound example for the Islamic world but for all of humanity.

The Governor extended his heartfelt congratulations to the entire nation in a message marking Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW).

He emphasized that following the exemplary conduct of the Prophet Muhammad (SAW) ensures success in both this world and the hereafter.

Kundi said that the teaching and life of the Prophet Muhammad (SAW) is not only example for the Muslims but for the all humanity.

He urged the nation to embrace the principles of unity, love, and reconciliation championed by the Prophet (SAW) to transform the country into a haven of peace and security.

He highlighted that according to the teachings of the Prophet (SAW), promoting justice, fairness, and brotherhood is essential.

Governor Kundi described the Prophet's (SAW) life as a beacon of guidance for all of humanity, offering comprehensive guidance on ethics, economics, social, and daily life.

The Governor stressed the importance of demonstrating through our actions, speech, and behavior that we are followers of such a great Prophet.

He concluded by praying that Allah grants us the ability to adhere to the exemplary conduct of the Prophet Muhammad (SAW) and said that every aspect of the Prophet's (SAW) life is a unique beacon of guidance for the Ummah.

APP/ash/