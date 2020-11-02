UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Life Of Prophet (PBUH) Model For Us: Director Hajj

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 07:50 PM

Life of Prophet (PBUH) model for us: Director Hajj

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Director Hajj (Multan) Rehan Abbas Khokhar said on Monday life of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) was model for all of us.

While addressing a conference at Directorate of Hajj Multan, he said Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was blessing not only in this life but the life after it.

Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) dispelled darkness from the society and guided the people towards ultimate success.

"For success, we will have to follow teachings of Prophet (PBUH)", Rehan added.

The conference was also addressed by religious scholars including caretaker shrine of Uch Sharif Syed Suhail Gilani, Makhdoom Shoaib Akmal Hashmi, Syed Noor Hussain Shah, Naeem Iqbal Naeem and many others.

They, all, stressed the need to follow life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) as it would lead to success .

The scholars also condemned France for publication of sketches and termed it an act of terrorism by the non-believers.

Related Topics

Multan Hajj France Lead Syed Noor All From

Recent Stories

DoH receives over 206 scientific research projects ..

11 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler lays foundation stone for Victoria I ..

56 minutes ago

DGCX registers strong interest in G6 currencies an ..

1 hour ago

RS. 25000 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 35 ..

1 hour ago

EPA’s Manassah platform brings 9 Emirati publish ..

1 hour ago

DFM International Investor Roadshow 2020 to take p ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.