Life of Prophet (PBUH) model for us: Director Hajj

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Director Hajj (Multan) Rehan Abbas Khokhar said on Monday life of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) was model for all of us.

While addressing a conference at Directorate of Hajj Multan, he said Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was blessing not only in this life but the life after it.

Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) dispelled darkness from the society and guided the people towards ultimate success.

"For success, we will have to follow teachings of Prophet (PBUH)", Rehan added.

The conference was also addressed by religious scholars including caretaker shrine of Uch Sharif Syed Suhail Gilani, Makhdoom Shoaib Akmal Hashmi, Syed Noor Hussain Shah, Naeem Iqbal Naeem and many others.

They, all, stressed the need to follow life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) as it would lead to success .

The scholars also condemned France for publication of sketches and termed it an act of terrorism by the non-believers.